18 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rwandans in Malawi to Celebrate Liberation Day On July 19

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chancy Namadzunda

Rwandans living in Malawi will on Friday celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day know as Kwibohora25 which is a reminder on how far Rwanda has come since the heroic stopping of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and the country's total liberation on 4th July 1994 by the men and women organised under the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

Rwandan High Commissioner to Malawi,Monique Mukaruliza

According to a press statement by First Counsellor at Rwandan High Commission in Zambia Abel Buhungu, the day is a reminder to Rwandans that the best way to honour the men and women who paid their ultimate sacrifice in fighting for Rwanda's Liberation, is to sustainably work hard to have a country that Rwandans are proud to call home.

The day will be celebrated under the theme "Together we prosper".

"This theme underscores the importance of unity of Rwandans in the country's development process. During the last three Liberation day anniversaries, government has embarked on building free but yet moderately modern homes for vulnerable citizens across the country designated as model village houses," said Buhungu.

He added that as encapsulated in Malawi's Vision 2020 currently propelled by its Development Strategy, the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) 2017- 2022, Rwanda is also working hard to attain her target of developing into a knowledge driven economy and a middle-income country by year 2035.

"It has accordingly widened the scale and quality of production of goods and services, including in manufacturing whilst creating both local and export markets. With the different innovations and focus on the economy," he said.

Since her liberation, Muhungu said the country has made milliard achievements like successful stopping of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi and removal from power of a dictatorial pre-July 4th 1994 genocidal regime, return and reintegration of the millions of Rwandan refugees some of whom had been made stateless for over thirty years and facilitating reconciliation and rebuilding of unity among Rwandans.

It has als ensured sustained economic development, averaging eight percent in the last 15 years, instituting democratic dispensation and women empowerment where 61 percent of parliamentarians are women and 50 percent in cabinet and ensuring dignity and reincarnation of hope and confidence for Rwandans.

Under President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has repeatedly been ranked among the safest, cleanest and among fastest growing economies, not just in Africa but globally.

With economic growth of 8.6% in 2018, Rwanda has consistently been reforming her business regulations to motivate investors and drive economic growth. The 2019 World Bank report ranks Rwanda as second easiest place to do business in Africa.

In 1994, nearly 100 % of Rwanda's total budget was externally funded whist in 2018/2019 budget, 67% of National Budget is funded domestically. In the World Index for effective spending, Rwanda Government is globally rated among top five most effective spenders.

Malawi

Lilongwe South East By-Elections in Limbo

The current political environment in the country is not suitable for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.