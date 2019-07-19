Namibia: National Mtb Champs This Weekend

19 July 2019

Namibia's top mountain bike riders will be in action at the IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek on Sunday when the National Mountain Bike Championships will be held.

With cyclists from under 10 to grand masters category competing, a busy day will be in store with the action already getting underway at 08h30 when the age group categories get underway.

The elite women, u23 women and junior women will start at 09h00, to be followed by the junior male categories at 11h30 and the Elite men, u23 men and junior men's categories at 12h30.

Amongst the elite women, Namibia's top rider Michelle Vorster will not be back to defend her title since she is still recovering after being involved in a motor car accident nearly three months ago.

At the time she was busy training on the Western Bypass when she was struck by a car and suffered several injuries, including a broken arm and ankle.

When contacted yesterday, Vorster said she was hoping to compete at the National Championships but her specialist advised her not to.

"I visited my specialist this week and he is very happy with the healing of my arm, but he advised me not to race yet. It's probably about two weeks too early for me, but everything is going well and I'll be ready for the All Africa Games next month," she said.

"But I do respect the national jersey and I wish all the other competitors a good race on Sunday," she added.

In the Elite Men's category, Alex Miller and Tristan de Lange will be the main challengers for the title. Miller has had a great year during which he came third at the African MTB Championships, where he also clinched a place for Namibia at next year's Olympic Games.

It will now be up to the national selectors to decide who they will send to the Olympics, but a good performance at the National Championships will certainly be a strong motivating factor.

Amongst the u23 men, Herbert Peters and Marcelle Holtz will be among the favourites, while Hugo Hahn and Dieter Koen are the favourites in the junior men's category.

The prize giving ceremony is scheduled to start at about 14h00.

