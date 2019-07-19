19 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fragmented Business Representative Groups Vex Government

By Alois Vinga

Government has raised concerns over the confusion being caused by the existence of numerous Business Member Organisations (BMOs) operating in the country.

Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu recently told NewZimbabwe.com Business that this was hindering effective representation of business players in the country hence the need to form a unified apex council.

Ndlovu said these BMOs are hindering smooth flow of important information between government and the business community.

"We have fragmented and numerous BMOs which are all doing well and contributing meaningfully but we have challenges in coordinating the private sector and getting a united voice on policy proposals and in areas of collaboration.

"It is time the private sector must sit down to iron out issues and come up with what they believe is the best for this country to move forward so that as government we are not then given the burden of digesting different views in trying to come up with what is important among them," he said.

The Minister said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was doing a lot of work in engaging foreign countries in an effort to generate investments for the country but there has been a challenge in trying to identify who really travels with the president on government missions.

The Industry boss explained that on one such trips, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce or Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries sends representatives and such a trend causes confusion and sidelines the country's business actors.

"We therefore believe that the formation of an Apex body on which all these BMOs affiliate and second representatives will be the way to go is important.

"It will also enable to converge and discuss on issues of national interest for recommendation of proposals to government," Ndlovu said.

