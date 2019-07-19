19 July 2019

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles' Capital to Renew Twinning Relationship With Meizhou, China

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Seychelles' capital Victoria will renew an agreement with the city of Meizhou in China to rebuild a relationship which started two decades ago, said a top official.

The Mayor of Victoria, David Andre, made the statement after meeting with a delegation of 10 from Meizhou on Wednesday.

Andre said that the twinning agreement between Meizhou and Victoria was signed in 1998 by the first Mayor of Victoria, Florence Benstrong, and after that the relationship has been dormant.

"Their last visit to Seychelles was in 2005. We want to rebuild and renew this relationship to see what the two cities can offer each other," said Andre.

"We are always talking about making Victoria vibrant. So by rebuilding this relationship it is another step to making this happen," he said.

The delegation is also here to find out more about the Chinese community in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

"Most of the Chinese community who are in Seychelles are from Meizhou. The twinning agreement actually started off to link the two communities together. So now they have come back to reinforce that connectivity," said Andre.

Although the relationship has been dormant Meizhou has provided some financial help to Seychelles in certain areas.

Seychelles

4 Things You Didn't Know About the Indian Ocean Island Games

The Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) or the Jeux des îles de l'océan Indien, is a multi-sport event held… Read more »

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.