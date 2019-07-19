5 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: ACC Nabs Otjiwarongo Municipal Officer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — An administration supervisor at Otjiwarongo municipality was granted bail at the town's magistrate's court this week following her arrest for allegedly falsifying a deed of sale agreement.

According to information provided by Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) chief public relations officer Josefina Nghituwamata they arrested Adelma Seibes on Monday when she also appeared in court and was granted bail of N$2 500.

Her case was remanded to August 28 to enable her to obtain legal representation.

Nghituwamata said Seibes falsified and submitted a false deed of sale agreement between her and a certain Andries Jacobs to the municipality and misled them that she was in the process of selling her property to Jacobs.

"It is alleged that she presented the false deed of sale agreement in order to qualify for the purchase of a plot, erf 1399 worth N$234 236.30 within the Otjiwarongo municipal land. She later sold the plot to the Governor Otto Iipinge," read the statement.

Nghituwamata said the existing procedures for the purchase of an erf at Otjiwarongo municipal land is that the applicant must not own any property at the town at the time of applying for an erf and if one already owns property, one must forfeit or sell their existing property to qualify to purchase an erf.

She stated that once an application is submitted the municipality then applies 90 days period to allow the applicant to forfeit or sell their existing house and provide proof to the municipality before approval to purchase an erf is granted. Seibes already owns property.

Namibia

Phosphate Company Seeks Sea Mining Go-Ahead

A company planning to start a controversial marine phosphate mining project off the Namibian coast is now suing the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.