South Africa: 'There Is a Price Tag On Floyd's Head' - Malema Claims Assassination Plot

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema claims that the party leadership has "hardcore evidence" that there is a plan to assassinate the deputy president of the party, Floyd Shivambu.

"There is an intelligence report by crime intelligence which confirms that Floyd Shivambu is the subject of a target and they've even identified the person who has procured the killing of Floyd Shivambu," said Malema in a media briefing on Thursday.

"Till today, the (police) minister has got the report, till today nothing has happened. There is a price tag on Floyd's head. The assassin went to Floyd. We reported the matter to the minister, crime intelligence has investigated, it is confirmed and they even know the person."

Malema, not giving away too much info contained in the purported intelligence report continued that "the person owns hotels in Natal, he's an Indian who has given instruction for the deputy president of the EFF to be killed".

The EFF leader joins former President Jacob Zuma as the second high-profile individual this week to refer to intelligence reports and death threats being made.

Zuma, appearing before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry this week said that his PA had received a phone call on Monday between 19:00 and 20:00.

"This person said, 'you must tell Zuma we are going to kill him, and we are going to kill his children and the people around him'," Zuma told the commission.

Malema doubled down, reiterating his claims saying that "these people have put a price tag on Floyd. An Indian owner of hotels in Umhlanga has put a price tag on Floyd's name.

"Minister of Police [Bheki Cele has] intelligence compiled [on] the person who has given instruction is identified. He's got the report, he's sitting on it.

"We are waiting for Floyd to be killed."

