19 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Warriors Handed Tough 2021 AFCON Qualification Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's Warriors face a tough qualification pathway for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after being drawn in a tough Group H which features North African giants Algeria and Southern African rivals Zambia and Botswana.

The top two countries at the end of the conclusion of the qualifiers will book their ticket for the 24-team tournament to be held in Cameroon.

The qualification ties will be staged from October 7 and will end in November 2020.

Zimbabwe will head into the qualifiers aiming to secure their third successive qualification for the continental showpiece.

The Warriors participated in the 2019 competition but got eliminated in the group stage after losing two matches to the hosts Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo and drawing against Uganda.

The draw ceremony took place on Thursday evening at the plush Marriott Hotels in Cairo, with African football icons, Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto'o, Khalilou Fadiga, Geremi Njitap, El Hadji Diouf and Jose Clayton in attendance.

Caf deputy General Secretary of Football and Development, Anthony Baffoe was in charge of proceedings and was assisted by Algerian football great, Rabah Madjer, Eto'o and Nigeria's Kanu.

The 48 teams were drawn into 12 groups of four teams, in addition to the four winners of the preliminary round.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Snubbing Us, Says Dzamara Family

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ignored persistent requests for a meeting by the family of once fierce anti-Mugabe… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.