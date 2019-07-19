18 July 2019

South Africa: Ex-Footballer Marc Batchelor to Be Buried Next Week As Cops Hunt for His Killers

By Sesona Ngqakamba

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor will be buried in Midrand next Friday.

The service is expected to start at 12:00 at The Crossing Church, his brother, Warren Batchelor, said.

Batchelor was gunned down in what appeared to be a hit in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Monday evening.

He was travelling with his gardener and dog when he was shot several times at around 18:00 by two men on motorbikes, News24 previously reported.

The gardener survived while his dog, who was wounded, received medical care.

On the day of the shooting, alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who was an associate of the former soccer star, told News24 Batchelor was a family man and not one for "war".

On Thursday, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said investigations were ongoing with no new developments at the moment.

Batchelor grew up in Johannesburg's north-eastern suburbs and attended school in Sandringham.

South Africa

Ramaphosa Misled Parliament on Bosasa Donation - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately deceived Parliament with regard… Read more »

