Khartoum / London / Oslo / Washington — The international community has welcomed the initial political agreement signed by Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC formerly known as the Alliance for Freedom and Change) yesterday. The EU, USA, and the Sudan 'troika' have all issued congratulatory statements.

European Union

In a statement by its spokesperson via its website yesterday, the delegation of the European Union to Sudan said: "The Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change have today initialled a political agreement on the formation of the structures and institutions of governance in the transition period. This is a further positive step. The continued efforts of the African Union/Ethiopian mediation played an important role in this achievement.

"It is important that both sides now continue their discussions on outstanding issues and promptly conclude a constitutional agreement as foreseen.

"As soon as a civilian-led transitional government is in place, the EU stands ready to assist Sudan on its path towards peace and stability."

USA

The US Special Envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth, and the US Embassy in Khartoum, today issued a statement to congratulate the Sudanese people for the initialling by the TMC and FFC of the political agreement on the formation of the structures and institutions of the governance in the transitional period. "Our gratitude goes to the AU and Ethiopian mediators for their instrumental role and perseverance. We encourage TMC and FFC to continue the same spirit of cooperation to conclude a constitutional decree during the Friday talks."

Sudan troika

In a joint statement today, the states of the Sudan troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the USA) welcome the agreement that sets out the broad structure and responsibilities of the transitional government. "We hope that these institutions will be able to gain the trust and support of the Sudanese people.

The troika also commends the efforts of the African Union and the Ethiopian and Sudanese mediators in helping the parties reach an agreement. "We encourage the parties to conclude the parallel constitutional agreement quickly and to form the civilian-LED Transitional Government, which has been demanded by the Sudanese people bravely and peacefully since December 2018.

"We welcome the commitment of the parties to support an independent investigation into the events of June 3 and other acts of violence, to negotiate an end to internal conflicts in the Sudan and to pursue economic, legal and constitutional reforms during the 39 transition period. The troika states look forward to working with a civilian-LED Transitional Government that is working to realise the aspirations of the Sudanese people for responsive governance, peace, justice and development."

