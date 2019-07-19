18 July 2019

Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)

Kenya: Govt Should Address Unlawful Killings By Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

It is time for Kenyan authorities to address the scourge of police killings in some of Nairobi's poorest neighborhoods.

Human Rights Watch investigations have found that in three separate incidents, Nairobi police killed no less than 21 alleged suspects, apparently unlawfully. Most of the killings were not reported or investigated. Police don't follow their own procedures for reporting each killing. In the few cases where investigations are ongoing, police have failed to cooperate with investigators from Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a civilian police accountability institution.

While we managed to investigate 21 recent killings, activists working in these neighborhoods and the media report much higher numbers. But for many reasons, including the non-cooperation by police to obscure justice, and reluctance by victims and witnesses to report the crimes, police killings are rarely reported or investigated.

Last week, Human Rights Watch wrote to Hillary Mutyambai, who recently took over as the inspector general of Police, to share our research findings on police killings and push for accountability.

Lack of accountability for police abuses persists despite Kenya having created what should have been strong accountability institutions following the adoption of the 2010 constitution. In November 2018, the IPOA, one of the institutions created after 2010, said it was investigating 243 cases of police killings that occurred that year alone. This does not include the number of cases that might not have been reported that year. Yet, even with that, only a handful of those under investigations are likely going to make it through to prosecution.

IPOA has fallen way below expectations in terms of investigations and successful prosecutions. It lacks resources, capacity, and crucially, the cooperation from police - necessary to operate. Mutyambai can and should turn things around and ensure the Kenya Police Service follows its own procedures for reporting every killing, but also cooperates with IPOA and supports justice for victims of police abuses.

Kenya

Judge Declines to Quit Sharon Otieno Murder Case

A High Court judge hearing the murder case of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has declined to quit saying there… Read more »

Read the original article on HRW.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.