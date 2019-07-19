18 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Diplomacy - Cooperation Ties Reviewed At MINREX

The Apostolic Nuncio and the Algerian Ambassador to Cameroon were received in separate audiences at the Ministry of External Relations, July 17, 2019.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations (MINREX) in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, on July 17, 2019 held two separate audiences with the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, His Eminence Julio Murat, and the Algerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Merzak Bedjaoui during which varied topics bordering on cooperation ties were discussed. Speaking to reporters after the audience, Julio Murat, said the purpose of his visit to the Ministry of External Relations was to put into application the accord signed between the Republic of Cameroon and the Holy See in January 2014. "The purpose of my visit is to put into practice many articles on the framework agreement that the two parties signed. Now we have to implement the different articles in the Accord. The Accord is to recognise the judicial personality of the Catholic Church," the ordained man of God explained. He added that relations between Cameroon and the Holy See have been positive with churches and catholic mission institutions operating normally within the national territory. "All diocese are recognised in Cameroon and institutions functioning normally. We have hospitals, schools, dispensaries in different towns in Cameroon," he stated. For his part, the Algerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Merzak Bedjaoui said he examined bilateral relations between Cameroon and Algeria with the Minister Delegate. "I came here to have a review of our cooperation ties and elaborate on an action plan. We enjoy friendly bilateral relations with Cameroon which have been positive over the years. We have economic and commercial cooperation ties and constant political consultations between Cameroon and Algeria," he stated adding that he equally came to seek the support of Cameroon to the candidature of Algeria in the UN Security Council for a mandate from 2024-2025.

