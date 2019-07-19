19 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: More Zupco Buses Expected in the Country to Ease Transport Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zupco bus (file photo).

Victoria Falls — Zimbabwe is set to increase its fleet of Zupco buses with about 2 000 expected in the country between now and next week.

Addressing delegates at the Rural District Councils chairpersons' conference Thursday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that he will commission the buses next week.

He said 1 000 buses are coming from China, 500 from Belerus and 200 from South Africa.

A majority of them will be deployed to urban routes, where scores were allocated in the first phase.

Rural areas, home to about 70 percent of the population, will be given a few buses until the third phase where they will be given first priority.

"To mitigate transport challenges faced by communities, my government is currently capacitating Zupco.

"We have a number that has come in and next week or so I will be launching another fleet of buses that have come in. I have to wait and allow them all to be in before we launch them," he said.

Mnangagwa said the Zupco buses have a critical role to address transport challenges by providing cheaper option to citizens.

Rural areas are home to about 70 percent of the country's population but people either walk long distances or struggle to travel because of the shortage of public transport.

Mnangagwa said the buses are a key economic enabler and helping him achieve his vision for 2030, for an upper middle class economy.

"My government is aware of the role modern transport infrastructure plays as a key economic enabler to the transformation of our economy and towards reaching our vision 2030," he said.

He said government will continue availing resources for road infrastructure projects.

In most urban and rural areas, some transport operators have taken advantage of shortage of alternative methods of travel to charge people exorbitant fares.

It costs between ZW$60 and ZW$100 to travel by bus from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls or Bulawayo to Harare.

Local commuter operators in the country's resort town of Victoria Falls charge ZW$4 per one way trip between suburbs and town.

Zupco buses charge ZW$0,50.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Snubbing Us, Says Dzamara Family

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ignored persistent requests for a meeting by the family of once fierce anti-Mugabe… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.