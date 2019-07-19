19 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Sell Off Zesa Debt At a Discount to Avert Total Collapse'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anna Chibamu

As the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA)'s poor capacity to generate enough power challenge continues, Goromonzi North legislator Ozias Bvute has urged Energy Minister Fortune Chasi to consider selling off the utility's debt at a discount to contain the struggling firm's critical cash flow problem.

Bvute made the call during debate in parliament over the current power crisis Wednesday.

He urged Chasi to consider the option as ZESA struggles to collect its debt from consumers and is failing to pay its arrears.

"In view of the ongoing cash flow challenges at ZESA, would the Minister as a matter of policy, consider selling the ZESA debt at a discount for purposes of cash flowing the current deficit condition that he finds himself in to alleviate the power problem?" said Bvute.

In a later interview with NewZimbabwe.com Thursday, Bvute acknowledged that the ZESA debt which currently stands at $1.2 billion could be discounted at $800 million so that the power company gets instant cash to pay off Cahora Bassa and Eskom debt of about $80 million.

The MP stated the sale of the arrears would allow for power imports allowing for productivity and avert a complete collapse of industry as well as reducing the diesel burden that has shot up and is recurrent needing to be paid for every day, thereby causing strain.

"ZESA should ask someone to give them $800 million now and have the problem of collecting cash," he said.

Minister Chasi said a day before day that he was looking at various models of dealing with the debt to ZESA.

"ZESA needs money like yesterday. We need to increase the number of people who are on pre-paid meters in order to manage the demand or consumption of power.

"We are working on improving or increasing the tariff so that it reflects the cost of generating or importing power. There must be a serious relationship between generation of power and the rate at which people are charged to consume that power even though ZESA was not yet at a point where the majority of consumers are on meters," Chasi said.

Zimbabwe is now in its 6th week since load shedding was introduced and the minister has warned the situation might worsen.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Snubbing Us, Says Dzamara Family

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ignored persistent requests for a meeting by the family of once fierce anti-Mugabe… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Debt
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Company
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.