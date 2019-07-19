18 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Water Shortage Hits Village in CRR - Residents Calls for Governments Intervention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ansumana Touray

Residents of Jamali Babou, a village of about 36 compounds in Sami District of CRR North, are in dire need of clean drinking water.

The village is reported to be going through a lot of difficulties due to water shortage, and residents call for government to provide clean drinkable water to their community.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Mawdo Wally, a resident of the village said the people of Jamali Babou have been suffering from water shortage for quite a long time now. According to him, the village is dependent on the only existing hand pump as a source of water.

He said "whenever it has a breakdown, we suffer more."

Mawdo lamented: "As a farming community, we also have our animals and the shortage of water affects them too."

"Any time the hand pump gets a problem, some people resort to fetching water from the river at Laminkoto, a distance of three and a half kilometres away," Mawdo Wally added.

Wally continued that drinking river water is risky and can breed health complications to the community. He therefore appealed to the government, NGOs and individuals, to come to Jamali's aid by providing the village with a borehole to ease their suffering.

The Alkalo of the village, Jibril Jeng expressed similar sentiments and is also seeking quick intervention from anywhere.

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.