Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Warns the Corrupt Will Be 'Bitten' By Zacc

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said the new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) he commissioned this week has sharp teeth that would bite any citizen who dares engage in corrupt activities.

Mnangagwa gave the warning as he officiated at the 3rd Rural District Councils chairperson indaba held by the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls.

"Earlier this week," said the President, "I officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of members of ZACC. Please all citizens, be warned that acts of corruption will not be condoned.

"Corruption continues to rear its ugly head but be warned that acts of corruption will not be tolerated. I have created teeth to the new team."

Mnangagwa said, tongue-in-cheek that delegates did not clap for him upon mentioning ZACC had teeth to bite, saying they feared being bitten.

Since coming into power in November 2017, Mnangagwa has been preaching a gospel of listening and responsive leadership.

In a speech that lasted more than an hour, touching on every sector of the economy, Mnangagwa challenged Zimbabweans to emulate him.

"As the custodians of resources at local level, I urge you to desist from corruption and adhere to good corporate governance, which are hallmarks of the values of the Second Republic. You must be servant and listening leaders," he said.

Mnangagwa implored RDC officials and every other citizen to uphold hard and honest work in order to build responsive and transparent RDCs which are engines of local economic growth, esteeming quality service delivery to people.

Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, who chairs ZACC, has said the commission is investigating 200 cases of corruption countrywide.

The conference was attended by chairperson of all 60 RDCs countrywide, as well as stakeholders from across the economic spectrum.

The President challenged local authorities to be innovative and play a leading role in economic transformation and development of their communities.