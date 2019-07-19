Sudan: Signatory of Agreement for Finance and Sharing Rick

Khartoum — Ministry of agriculture and Forests signed five years agreement on Thursday starting from 2019 up to 2025 with AL Daman for Microfinance Agency. The agreement based on microfinance and risk sharing.

Caretaker Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Forests Eng. Babikir Othman signed for the ministry whilst, the General Manager Egbal Jaafar Hussein, signed for the Agency.

Othman said during signatory ceremony that the agreement targeted financing youth projects in agriculture field saying funding represented a key factor in successful agricultural activities.

He pointed out that the cooperation between his ministry and the agency aimed to empowering youth operated their incubators by using modern technology.

For her part Egbal confirmed to empower youth through availing funds mechanism and sharing risks. That she said would maintain big benefit for the youth.

The Coordinator of Youth Empowerment Program at the Agency Salih Khar Allah said the agreement estimated to cost $18m as a grant from African Development Bank.