18 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Preliminary Survey of Archaeological, Historical and Heritage Sites in Sudan

Khartoum — the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, in coordination with the National Council for Cultural Heritage and the Promotion of National Languages, has started the preliminary survey of the implementation of the project of archaeological, historical and heritage sites of the Al-Sabloga area ,to register all tourismareas, tangible and intangible Cultural Heritage in Sudan.

The visiting delegation, which included the Director General of the General Authority for Antiquities and Museums, Dr. Abdul Rahman Ali, the Secretary General of the National Council for Cultural Heritage and the Promotion of National Languages Dr. Asa'ad Abdul Rahman, the expert in heritage, Dr. Ismail Al-Feheil, and the Sudanese history expert Siddig Babiker, affirmed the rich history of the area and its magic and beautiful nature that attracts tourists.

The delegation also pointed out that considering that coordination and cooperation with the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture is an important and actual element to implementing the project.

Demonstrators March to Honour 'Martyrs' of Protests

Sudanese police fired tear gas as demonstrators marched in the capital Khartoum towards a prominent square to honour… Read more »

