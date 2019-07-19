18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Real De Banjul FC Eyes New Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang M.s. Camara

The champions of both FF Cup and late Omar Sey Memorial tournament, Real de Banjul is looking for a new head coach, who will lead the affairs of the team starting the new upcoming season.

The Banjul-based team, which was managed by Coach Majorr Saine, earlier this season decided to part ways with the said Coach Saine following a poor start last season.

After the resignation of Coach Saine, Real de Banjul later appointed its former player, Musa Njie, as the club interim coach in February.

Coach Musa Njie, whose contract expired after the season has guided the team to two trophies both the FF Cup and Late Alhagie Omar Sey Memorial tournament.

According to club official website, Real de Banjul is seeking a highly qualified individual for the position of head coach at the club; the applicant must have at least a B License in coaching and he or she must have a minimum of 10 (ten) years' experience in coaching at the highest level in the Gambia

Real de Banjul is one of the leading clubs in The Gambia, established over 50 years ago. The club has a rich history and is in the process of professionalisation. The head coach will be the head of the coaching staff responsible for the first team and all development team.

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.