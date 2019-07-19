Gambia: Real De Banjul FC Eyes New Coach

The champions of both FF Cup and late Omar Sey Memorial tournament, Real de Banjul is looking for a new head coach, who will lead the affairs of the team starting the new upcoming season.

The Banjul-based team, which was managed by Coach Majorr Saine, earlier this season decided to part ways with the said Coach Saine following a poor start last season.

After the resignation of Coach Saine, Real de Banjul later appointed its former player, Musa Njie, as the club interim coach in February.

Coach Musa Njie, whose contract expired after the season has guided the team to two trophies both the FF Cup and Late Alhagie Omar Sey Memorial tournament.

According to club official website, Real de Banjul is seeking a highly qualified individual for the position of head coach at the club; the applicant must have at least a B License in coaching and he or she must have a minimum of 10 (ten) years' experience in coaching at the highest level in the Gambia

Real de Banjul is one of the leading clubs in The Gambia, established over 50 years ago. The club has a rich history and is in the process of professionalisation. The head coach will be the head of the coaching staff responsible for the first team and all development team.