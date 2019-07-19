18 July 2019

Gambia: Book On Clusters, Economic Development Launched

By Pa Modou Cham

A book titled "clusters and economic development: A pathway of African Industrialisation" was recently launched at a ceremony held at the Central Bank of The Gambia.

The book, authored by first deputy governor of The Central Bank of The Gambia Dr. Seeku AK Jabbi, is the third in a series he authored.

At the launching ceremony, Dr. Seeku AK Jabbi said the book provides an interesting reading on how dynamic clusters in Africa were formed and evolved, and how knowledge, human capital and technology have contributed to their success.

"The book also provides evidence based analysis of different topics including financial inclusion and financial stability nexus, and poverty alleviation and profitability."

He expressed optimism that the book would be of immense benefit, adding that he wrote the book for Africans to read and benefit themselves.

After completing his bachelor's degree in Economics at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone in 1991-95, Dr. Jabbi worked as chief accountant at Catholic Relief Services before joining the Central Bank of The Gambia in 1997.

He also pursued postgraduate master's degree programme at the University of Manchester, UK in 2003/4 on development finance.

At the Central Bank of The Gambia, he rose through the ranks to deputy director, microfinance department in 2009. In January 2011, he enrolled for doctor of philosophy, development finance at the University of Malaysia.

Part of his working life, took him across the globe presenting papers at conferences, courses and many.

