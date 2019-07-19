Gambia: Gamtel/Gamcel Volleyball Team Presents Trophies to Gamcel Officials

The Gambia national beach volleyball league and knock -out champions Gamtel/Gamcel on Tuesday presented its trophies to Gamcel officials at the company's headquarter in Kanifing.

The telecommunication giants men beach volleyball team won the national beach volleyball title for the first time; the women team finished third while the male indoor team scoop gold in cup final.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, managing director Gamtel/Gamcel Seedy Jaiteh reaffirmed the company's continuous support to the team and urged them to be good ambassadors of the company on and off the court.

"I am proud of the achievements gained and we will join in celebrating this glory with you", Jaiteh said.

He stated that Gamtel/Gamcel volleyball team will be the first volleyball team in The Gambia to participate in African volleyball club championship.

Lamin Suwareh, an executive member of the club highlighted the teams achievements over the years and reassured the management of more glories in the coming years.