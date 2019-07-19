18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Essau Community Nursery Graduates 42

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou B. Cham

At least 42 students on Friday graduated at Essau Community Nursery School's 21st graduation and prize giving ceremony in Lower Niumi District of North Bank Region.

Giving his school annual report, Malick Manneh, headmaster of Essau Community Nursery, informed that Essau Nursery School was founded in 1994 and that it has a current total enrolment of 270 students.

"Out of these numbers, 129 are boys and 141 are girls. We have 9 teachers and a school watchman, two caretakers and two cook," Manneh informed parents.

According to him, Essau Community Nursery was registered and accredited by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), adding that the school currently has 4 qualified teachers and 4 are pursuing training at The Gambia College.

He highlighted some of the development projects his institution undertook namely; feeding programme for students, community contribution towards D600 for staff motivation, sponsor from Father Tony Pa Modou Solar Hub through Luke Macdonald for paying water bills, 3 Orphan's school fees and building of 5 new toilets.

He thanked the community of Essau for their dedication and support to the school, further assuring parents to continue to have confidence and trust on them as they move to impact better knowledge on their children.

"Through record and follow up to schools where our students are being transferred after completing their Nursery school level their academic performance are still maintain," Manneh said.

He thus outlined his institution's constrains like delay in payment of teachers' salaries, children sporting materials, children sponsorship, educational (learning) materials, classroom blocks, lack of kitchen, dining hall for students and teachers Bantaba.

Yusupha Marong on behalf of the chairman, Essau Community Nursery School, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the management of Essau Community Nursery school for their remarkable achievements.

"Starting your schooling at Nursery school level really makes you to improve academically at the rest of your educational career," Marong explained.

Marong thus urged parents to always create a conducive environment for the school administration in order for them to execute their administrative function well.

"Pay your children school fees on time because it is only the fees that can be used to develop the school without which it would be difficult for the school to develop," he added.

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.