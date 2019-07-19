Gambia: Essau Community Nursery Graduates 42

At least 42 students on Friday graduated at Essau Community Nursery School's 21st graduation and prize giving ceremony in Lower Niumi District of North Bank Region.

Giving his school annual report, Malick Manneh, headmaster of Essau Community Nursery, informed that Essau Nursery School was founded in 1994 and that it has a current total enrolment of 270 students.

"Out of these numbers, 129 are boys and 141 are girls. We have 9 teachers and a school watchman, two caretakers and two cook," Manneh informed parents.

According to him, Essau Community Nursery was registered and accredited by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), adding that the school currently has 4 qualified teachers and 4 are pursuing training at The Gambia College.

He highlighted some of the development projects his institution undertook namely; feeding programme for students, community contribution towards D600 for staff motivation, sponsor from Father Tony Pa Modou Solar Hub through Luke Macdonald for paying water bills, 3 Orphan's school fees and building of 5 new toilets.

He thanked the community of Essau for their dedication and support to the school, further assuring parents to continue to have confidence and trust on them as they move to impact better knowledge on their children.

"Through record and follow up to schools where our students are being transferred after completing their Nursery school level their academic performance are still maintain," Manneh said.

He thus outlined his institution's constrains like delay in payment of teachers' salaries, children sporting materials, children sponsorship, educational (learning) materials, classroom blocks, lack of kitchen, dining hall for students and teachers Bantaba.

Yusupha Marong on behalf of the chairman, Essau Community Nursery School, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the management of Essau Community Nursery school for their remarkable achievements.

"Starting your schooling at Nursery school level really makes you to improve academically at the rest of your educational career," Marong explained.

Marong thus urged parents to always create a conducive environment for the school administration in order for them to execute their administrative function well.

"Pay your children school fees on time because it is only the fees that can be used to develop the school without which it would be difficult for the school to develop," he added.