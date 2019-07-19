Africa: Gambia in Pot 5 for 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

The Gambia senior national team; the scorpions is in pot five for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, according to the news reaching The Pointsports desk. Coach Tom Sainfiet and his charges are in the same plot with Chad, Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius, Sao Tome, Seychelles and South Sudan for the qualifiers.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid heavy-weights such as Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana and the Ivory Coast in the qualifiers to stand a chance of making their debut in the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta. The Gambia have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception in 1957, after their woeful performance in the qualifiers in the previous years.