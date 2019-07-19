18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Africa: Gambia in Pot 5 for 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the scorpions is in pot five for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, according to the news reaching The Pointsports desk. Coach Tom Sainfiet and his charges are in the same plot with Chad, Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius, Sao Tome, Seychelles and South Sudan for the qualifiers.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid heavy-weights such as Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana and the Ivory Coast in the qualifiers to stand a chance of making their debut in the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta. The Gambia have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception in 1957, after their woeful performance in the qualifiers in the previous years.

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.