18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GSSSA Distributes D265, 000 to Inter-School Athletics Champions, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) on Saturday distributed D265, 000 to the champions of the 2019 national school's athletic champions, runners-ups and third-place holders at the Regional one office in Kanifing.

Kinderdorf Bottrop Senior Secondary School received D100, 000 as the champions of the senior secondary school category, while pocketed D50, 000 as the runners-up.

Third-place holder Gambia Senior Secondary School snatched D15, 000.

Latrikunda Sabiji Upper Basic School received D50, 000 as champions of the Upper Basic School category, while Presentation Upper Basic School secured D25, 000 as the runners-up.

Third-place Barra/Essau received D15, 000.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Alieu Y. Cham chairman of competition praised Gambia Senior Senior Secondary School, Nusrat, Bottrop Senior Secondary School, Barra/Essau Upper Basic School, Presentation Upper Basic School and Latrikunda Sabiji Upper School.

Dawda Kujabi, Deputy General Manager GTUCCU, said it was very crucial for his union to bankroll the annual championship.

Secretary General Arthur W. Jackson said the presentation ceremony marked another milestone in the history of the championship.

Musa Njie, a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) underscored the significance of grassroots sports development in the country.

The annual championship was bankrolled by Gambia Teachers Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU).

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Athletics
West Africa
Sport
Education
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.