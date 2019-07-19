Gambia: GSSSA Distributes D265, 000 to Inter-School Athletics Champions, Others

The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) on Saturday distributed D265, 000 to the champions of the 2019 national school's athletic champions, runners-ups and third-place holders at the Regional one office in Kanifing.

Kinderdorf Bottrop Senior Secondary School received D100, 000 as the champions of the senior secondary school category, while pocketed D50, 000 as the runners-up.

Third-place holder Gambia Senior Secondary School snatched D15, 000.

Latrikunda Sabiji Upper Basic School received D50, 000 as champions of the Upper Basic School category, while Presentation Upper Basic School secured D25, 000 as the runners-up.

Third-place Barra/Essau received D15, 000.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Alieu Y. Cham chairman of competition praised Gambia Senior Senior Secondary School, Nusrat, Bottrop Senior Secondary School, Barra/Essau Upper Basic School, Presentation Upper Basic School and Latrikunda Sabiji Upper School.

Dawda Kujabi, Deputy General Manager GTUCCU, said it was very crucial for his union to bankroll the annual championship.

Secretary General Arthur W. Jackson said the presentation ceremony marked another milestone in the history of the championship.

Musa Njie, a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) underscored the significance of grassroots sports development in the country.

The annual championship was bankrolled by Gambia Teachers Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU).