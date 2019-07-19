Gambia Observes World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day

The Gambia Red Cross Society on Tuesday joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at a colourful ceremony held at the Arch 22 in Banjul.

The day is set aside to honor the founder of the international humanitarian movement as well as celebrate some of the successes registered by its volunteers.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "Love" and was aimed at broadening the public's understanding of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement by highlighting the diversity of their work and the universality of their approach.

At the occasion, Jatto S. Sillah, acting president of The Gambia Red Cross Society, said the complex nature and new dynamics at play during natural disasters, conflict and violence means the work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff is more important than ever.

"As president, I observe with the greatest administration the incredible impact that The Gambia Red Cross staff and volunteers are making in communities large and small every day," he said.

Sillah revealed that they are currently supporting five communities in Kiang West by providing support to domestic fire victims, adding that recently they are also supporting over 400 families affected by the windstorm in Central River and Upper River Regions.

"We accompany people in making the first move in their recovery, our role is critical in providing urgent life-saving assistance, as well as in working with communities to help them recover, to be safer, stronger and more resilient to future crises," he added.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Karamba Keita said The Gambia Red Cross Society is there to serve the most vulnerable with total neutrality and impartiality.

"The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in addressing the migration issues, is promoting the concept of stop the indifference," he declared.

Mr Keita thus called on all stakeholders to advocate for human and dignified treatment of all migrants at all points in the migratory route of their journeys, regardless of their status.