18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Darboe Warns UDP Lawmakers Against Betrayal

By Morro M.l. Minteh

The secretary general and the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has warned lawmakers elected by UDP supporters not to betray the party, saying if any member betrays UDP, the people 'who voted you in will only wait for the 2021 election.'

A.N.M. Ousainou Darboe was speaking at a political meeting held at Jarumeh in the Central River Region. He added that any member who wants to resign from the UDP can do so - then a by-election will be held.

Mr. Darboe thanked the people of Jarumeh and its surrounding villages for their commitment and support to the UDP,

He reiterated that the number of people gathered in the meeting explains that the people of Niani and Central River Region are ready to rally behind the UDP.

He said that the Nianikas have shown to Gambians that they will rally behind UDP without tribal sentiment.

Darboe said it is injustice to develop one side of the country and marginalise the other side.

Mr. Darboe with a high powered delegation further lunched the Political Bureau at Kuntaur,

Giving a short statement, Madam Aji Yam Secka, encouraged the people of Kuntaur, to rally behind the UDP. She asserted that the initiative of the bureau clearly manifests that the Kuntaur Area Council will vote for UDP in 2021 election.

At the Kaur Political Bureau launching, Mr. Darboe said failure to contest in legislative election did not mean that they didn't have supporters in Kauru. "We have a lot of supporters in Lower Saloum, but under mutual understanding with the NRP that forced us to give them chance to avoid opposing them."

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on…

