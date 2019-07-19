Gambia: Brikama Utd Solicits Support to Participate in CAF Champions League

The 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league champions Brikama United is soliciting financial support from the private sectors, donors, companies and individuals to participate in the 2019-2020 CAF champions league.

The Sateyba boys won the country's elite league title for the first time since 2010-2011 season, after their 2-1 win over Gambia Armed Forces in their final league match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.

They need enough money to participate in the top tier football competition.

The team is soliciting support from the private sector, donors, companies and individuals to fully participate in the annual football club competition.