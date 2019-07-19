18 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 40 GFRS Officers Trained On Leadership, Time Management

By Fatou O Barrow

A total of 40 participants comprising of middle and senior cadre of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services were recently certified, after completing three-day training on leadership and time management.

The training held at The Gambia Police Credit Union office in Kanifing, seeks to expose participants to basic insights of leadership and time management skills. The training, according to officials, is among series of its kind, the GFRS is undertaking in recent years to upgrade its staff capacity especially middle and senior cadre of the institution.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr Muhammed Mustapha Fanneh, a lecturer at the University of The Gambia, outlined the importance of the training, which he said, seeks to expand participant's knowledge on leadership and other time management skills.

Building relationship, he added, is key to ensuring better institution and therefore challenged participants' to be ready to impart the knowledge gained from the training on their colleagues.

Fanneh also challenged participants to always be inquisitive and constantly look for new ideas as fire and rescue personnel. He urged participants to at all cost employ the skills they learnt at their various units.

Lamin Sanyang, deputy Chief Fire Officer of GRFS, thanked the training instructors for their professionalism and dedication.

He described the training as timely and worthy, and that it would go a long way in making the work of their personnel easier especially on the aforementioned topics.

He noted that the training would greatly arm his men and women in uniform with important skills to be able to deliver as expected.

Pateh Gibba, the public relations officer of GFRS, said the training would expose participants to some of the basic insights of leadership skills.

He explained that the training has created a platform for participants to interact and share best work practices.

He equally also thanked the training instructors for their dedication and hard work, further reminding participants about the importance of life saving.

Gibba also challenged participants to be always ready to apply the knowledge gained at their various units.

