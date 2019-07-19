Sudan: Advisor of UN General Secretary Praises Sudanese People

Khartoum — The Special Advisor of the United Nations Secretary General , Nicholas Haysom, has praised the people of Sudan who are attempting to solve their own issues peacefully.

Haysom, affirmed in a press conference that the UN strongly backs up the African Union's initiative which is aimed for the transfer of power from the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to civilian power that will be protected by the Sudanese army, indicating that Sudan membership at the African Union was suspended until the transfer the power to civilian-led government.