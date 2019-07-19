Sudan: Troika Countries Welcome Agreement in Sudan

Khartoum — The TROIKA states (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United State) have welcomed the agreement signed by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change on the political declaration which determines the structure and responsibilities of the transitional government, hoping that these institutions will gain the confidence and support of the Sudanese people.

The TROIKA states also praised the efforts of the African Union and the Ethiopian and Sudanese mediators in helping the two parties achieve the agreement, affirming its encouragement to the two parties to sign the constitutional agreement as soon as possible and form the civilian-led transitional government which was demanded by the Sudanese people.

The TROIKA also welcomed the commitment of the two parties to boost an independent investigation in June 3rd incidents and other violence act, engage in negotiations for ending the internal disputes in Sudan and to work for realizing economic, legal and constitutional reform during 39-month transitional period.

The TROIKA member states pledged to work together with a civil-led transitional government to meet the Sudanese people aspiration for peace, justice and development.