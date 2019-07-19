18 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Troika Countries Welcome Agreement in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The TROIKA states (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United State) have welcomed the agreement signed by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change on the political declaration which determines the structure and responsibilities of the transitional government, hoping that these institutions will gain the confidence and support of the Sudanese people.

The TROIKA states also praised the efforts of the African Union and the Ethiopian and Sudanese mediators in helping the two parties achieve the agreement, affirming its encouragement to the two parties to sign the constitutional agreement as soon as possible and form the civilian-led transitional government which was demanded by the Sudanese people.

The TROIKA also welcomed the commitment of the two parties to boost an independent investigation in June 3rd incidents and other violence act, engage in negotiations for ending the internal disputes in Sudan and to work for realizing economic, legal and constitutional reform during 39-month transitional period.

The TROIKA member states pledged to work together with a civil-led transitional government to meet the Sudanese people aspiration for peace, justice and development.

Sudan

Demonstrators March to Honour 'Martyrs' of Protests

Sudanese police fired tear gas as demonstrators marched in the capital Khartoum towards a prominent square to honour… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.