18 July 2019

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gobet231 Sports Betting Cleared

Sources to the committee on Public corporations at the National Legislature confided in this paper that GoBet 231, one of the leading sports betting companies Liberia is cleared and in compliance with the laws of Liberia.

"Yesterday, a hearing was held in which the National Lottery was called to explain on issues concerning violations of the laws by some betting companies. After the hearing, it was agreed that the Lottery comes back next week with more documents," a source privy to the hearing said.

Another source said, there are three sport betting companies (names were not disclosed) that licenses could be revoked or fined due to violations they have carried out over the past time. But the source said, GoBet231 was not among those entities that are lightly to be fined or closed.

Gobet 231 is owned by Palm Spring Resort, a leading resort entity which is currently undergoing renovation.

Details of the findings will be made available next week, the source said.

