Africa: SAFA Welcomes Appointment of Dr Jordaan As One of CAF Vice-Presidents

18 July 2019 - The South African Football Association (SAFA) welcomes the appointment of the Association President, Dr Danny Jordaan as one of the Vice-Presidents of CAF at the Congress in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday, 18 July 2019.

Dr Jordaan is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished, respected and influential football leaders on the African continent.

He is one of only 20 administrators in the international football world to have delivered a successful FIFA World Cup; in 2010 and the only African CEO of a FIFA World Cup on the African continent, which still gives African football leaders a sense of pride and strong achievement.

He has also served CAF and FIFA on various positions in delivering the World Cups and AFCON competitions.

His contribution is recognised and appreciated globally and on the African continent.

His appointment was welcomed by the overwhelming majority of football leaders and we are convinced that he will assist to raise African football to new heights.

"I would like to thank the CAF President for his display of confidence and trust in my ability to assist with addressing the challenges of African football, of which I am looking forward to," said Dr Jordaan.