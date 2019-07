Khartoum — The Republic of Sudan has condemned the assault by unknown persons on the men of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and civilians at Ameit market in Abyei on July 16, which has claimed lives of a solder of the force and five civilians.

The Foreign Ministry expressed Sudan government sincere condolences to the families of the victims and affirmed the commitment to contribute to the investigation in the incident and bringing to trial the perpetrators.