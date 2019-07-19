Sudan: Workshop Searches Finding Out Safety Environment for Street Boy

Khartoum — Child Council Secretary in Khartoum State Maluk Ibrahim affirmed that the Council was concurred about the children separated from their parents and sought availing safety environment for them.

Maluk in her statement before a workshop organized by the Council held Thursday at National Council for Child Care in collaboration with UNICEF entitled "Human Initiatives on the situation of street boys", called for more humanitarian initiatives for the sake of the children.

Maluk pointed out to the issue of street boys saying it was importance to get acquainted with the previous experiments in the field and empowering volunteers and workers with the skills and abilities to deal with street boys and challenges facing their tasks.

UNIECF representative Mahjub said the worship sought contribution in finding solutions for street boys and means of assessing and addressing the issue and providing the solution.