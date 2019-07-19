19 July 2019

Zimbabwe: Investors Fall in Love With Zim

Several companies and individuals from across the globe have expressed their interests to invest in Zimbabwe in line with the mantra, Zimbabwe is Open for Business, a local businessman has said.

The agricultural sector is attracting the most interest.

Curechem Overseas (Pvt) Ltd group managing director Anup Chand, revealed this on Wednesday after arriving from China where he had been invited to make a presentation on "Experience in the entry and channel construction in Southern Africa."

Over 500 delegates from different countries attended the two-day event, which was organised by Chinese company, Agropages.

In an interview, Mr Chand said his company will continue complementing the Government's thrust to improve the economy backed by the mantra "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" by coming up with various initiatives and marketing the country.

"I was invited by Agropages of China (a leading international online media in agrochemical industry) to make presentation on "Experience in the entry and Channel construction in Southern Africa. The event was for two days," he said.

"There were more than 500 delegates. I briefed the delegates about opportunities available in Sothern Africa and more particularly in Zimbabwe. They were very impressed and expressed desire to do business. We are already getting lot of enquiries for investment in this part of the world," said Mr Chand.

Significant difference

In his presentations, Mr Chand briefed the delegates on business opportunities in Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa region, the agro-chemical market situation (background and opportunities), the Curechem Group and its strategic positioning in the region, pest control methods and fast moving pesticides, supply chain and key supplier of Agro chemicals, and the potential target market size.

Mr Chand told the delegates that investments in agriculture can make a significant difference in the lives of smallholder farmers -- raising incomes, reducing poverty and improving food security.

"More than two thirds of African citizens depend on agriculture for their incomes. Agriculture accounts for 33 percent of the continent's gross domestic product.

"Growth in agriculture sector is 11 times more effective as reducing poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa as growth in other sectors," he added.

Mr Chand said in Zimbabwe they were also assisting rural communities and improving their livelihoods through farming projects as part of their social responsibility.

Curechem Overseas started operations in Zimbabwe in 1998 in Msasa, Harare, with only two employees.

Curechem Group is a leading supplier of high quality chemicals (agro, mining, industrial and paint) with head office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The group's other offices are in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, India and China; as well as associate offices in Ghana, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.

