19 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Boost for St Luke's Hospital After Fire Incident

A US based organisation has pledged $250 000 towards the resuscitation of St Luke's Hospital in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

The money coming from Matter Foundation will cater for buying hospital equipment and medicines which were burnt when the Roman Catholic mission hospital caught fire a week ago.

Property comprising equipment, medicines and records among other things was burnt down, leaving thousands such as expecting mothers, TB and HIV patients and others who relied on the hospital stranded.

St Luke's Hospital is the only referral institution in Matabeleland where there is no provincial hospital.

The burnt property was estimated to cost a combined $250 000.

There are no funds as yet for rebuilding the hospital.

Matter Foundation, visible in 50 countries, works in partnership with the local Love for Africa Foundation.

They have partnered First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation in mobilising resources for St Luke's Hospital.

Blessing Munyeyiwa of Love for Africa revealed the development on Wednesday at the commissioning of innovation hub at Farm School in Victoria Falls.

"I asked Quenton Marty (Matter Foundation president) if we could do something about the burnt down hospital," he said.

Marty said the money is already there and will be used to buy the said equipment once rebuilding of the hospital has been completed.

"We are coming in with $250 000 worth of medical equipment once building of the hospital is completed so as to get the hospital functioning," he said.

