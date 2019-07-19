19 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Rwanda: Trade Fair Goes Cashless With MTN M-Ticket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phyllis Birori

Kigali — THE upcoming Rwanda International Trade Fair and Expo is to be fully Cashless with the official launch of a digital user-friendly ticketing solution.

The launch of the MTN m-Ticket is a partnership of the mobile network operator and the Private Sector Federation (PSF) a professional organisation dedicated to promote and represent the interests of the business community in the East African country.

MTN m-Ticket is the culmination of the PSF's journey to serve better its members and the public at large by initiating a digitisation process of its services aimed to be complete by end of the year 2019.

Following the introduction of MTN m-Ticket, all 470 exhibitors will be trained and equipped with MTN Mobile Money (MoMoPay).

Officials said this partnership aims at accelerating the Government of Rwanda's cashless agenda as well as offering simplified options in ticketing sales while saving customers the time and the hassle of queuing.

The 22nd Rwanda International Trade Fair and Expo runs from July 22 to August 11. Between 450 000 and 500 000 visitors are expected.

Bart Hofker, MTN Chief Executive Officer, the 450 000 expected visitors would save time and the hassle of queuing while at the expo, they could pay all 470 exhibitions with MoMoPay without cash and no fees.

"It will bring safety to the exhibitors and save a lot of time counting money. No one needs cash, just MoMo," Hofker said.

Hofker signed the partnership with PSF counterpart, Stephen Ruzibiza.

"All around 500 000 expected visitors will save time and the hassle of queuing when whiling to access the Expo grounds. It is easy and convenient for our visitors, 500 exhibitors and PSF members to access the services wherever they are and whenever needed," Ruzibiza said.

MTN m-Tickets are available via short message service (SMS) or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

In 2018, for the first time to access the Expo, PSF had a partnership with AC Group whereby the Tap and Go cards were used.

Rwanda

NEC - Supreme Court Will Rule on Eligibility of Senators for Re-Election

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) will start receiving all applications for contestants in the September… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Trade
Business
East Africa
Rwanda
ICT
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.