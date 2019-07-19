Rwanda: Trade Fair Goes Cashless With MTN M-Ticket

Kigali — THE upcoming Rwanda International Trade Fair and Expo is to be fully Cashless with the official launch of a digital user-friendly ticketing solution.

The launch of the MTN m-Ticket is a partnership of the mobile network operator and the Private Sector Federation (PSF) a professional organisation dedicated to promote and represent the interests of the business community in the East African country.

MTN m-Ticket is the culmination of the PSF's journey to serve better its members and the public at large by initiating a digitisation process of its services aimed to be complete by end of the year 2019.

Following the introduction of MTN m-Ticket, all 470 exhibitors will be trained and equipped with MTN Mobile Money (MoMoPay).

Officials said this partnership aims at accelerating the Government of Rwanda's cashless agenda as well as offering simplified options in ticketing sales while saving customers the time and the hassle of queuing.

The 22nd Rwanda International Trade Fair and Expo runs from July 22 to August 11. Between 450 000 and 500 000 visitors are expected.

Bart Hofker, MTN Chief Executive Officer, the 450 000 expected visitors would save time and the hassle of queuing while at the expo, they could pay all 470 exhibitions with MoMoPay without cash and no fees.

"It will bring safety to the exhibitors and save a lot of time counting money. No one needs cash, just MoMo," Hofker said.

Hofker signed the partnership with PSF counterpart, Stephen Ruzibiza.

"All around 500 000 expected visitors will save time and the hassle of queuing when whiling to access the Expo grounds. It is easy and convenient for our visitors, 500 exhibitors and PSF members to access the services wherever they are and whenever needed," Ruzibiza said.

MTN m-Tickets are available via short message service (SMS) or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

In 2018, for the first time to access the Expo, PSF had a partnership with AC Group whereby the Tap and Go cards were used.