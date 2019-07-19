19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Fake Nurse Jailed 22 Months for Impersonation, Forgery

The Madina District Magistrate Court '1' A has sentenced a 33-year-old man to 22-months in imprisonment, for forging documents to enable him undergo national service as a nurse at the Goaso Municipal hospital.

Francis Awine Anaafo, who was dismissed from the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Sekondi in the Western region, was convicted by the court presided by Maame Efua Tordimah, for defrauding by false pretence and impersonation.

A statement issued by Felix Nyante, Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council, Ghana, said Anaafo was arrested by the Airport Police in Accra, on March 15, 2019, with assistance from the Intelligence and Disciplinary Department of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, after investigations into his nursing qualifications.

It said the Medical Superintendent of the Municipal Hospital in Goaso, in February this year, informed the Council that Mr. Anaafo who was using the name Simon Yaw Woli, was underperforming and should be investigated.

The statement said Anaafo was invited by the Council to present his certificate of registration, result slip and the national service log book.

The Council, upon screening the documents detected that convict fraudulently used the name of Simon Yaw Woli, who is a qualified nurse, to obtain an extract-of-occurrence from the Ministries Police Station with the excuse that his certificate, results slip and logbook were missing.

Anaafo fraudulently acquired a duplicate copy of Mr. Woli's registered general nursing (RGN) certificate and presented it to the National Service Secretariat to register for the 2018 national service and he was posted to the Goaso Municipal Hospital in September, 2018.

The Intelligence and Disciplinary Department in the course of investigations, contacted the real Simon Yaw Woli, who had his original RGN certificate and results slip in his possession.

According to the statement, Woli revealed that Anaafo was his course mate at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Sekondi in August 2013, but was demoted in 2015 and later sacked from the school for non-performance.

It said the Council would tighten the noose around practitioners and persons seeking to practice nursing and midwifery in the country on the basis of possessing fake documents.

The statement appealed to managers of health facilities, training institutions, media and the general public to report any suspicious and unprofessional conducts from health practitioners to the Council for the necessary regulatory actions to be taken.

