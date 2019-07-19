Ghana: Put Kasoa Polyclinic, Others to Good Use

The public is worried that a 80-bed capacity Kasoa ultra-modern Polyclinic at CP, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, is not being put to use, since its completion nearly two years ago.

Ghanaian Times reported in its yesterday's issue that the modern health facility, which was constructed as one of the components of the Kasoa Interchange and roads projects, has remained under lock and key, resulting in weeds and reptiles taking over the facility.

We do not need to be told that the old Kasoa Health Centre or/ Polyclinic has outlived its usefulness, and can no longer effectively cater for the needs of people in the sprawling commercial area with a population of more than 700,000 .

The new polyclinic if put to use, would prevent patients, especially women in labour, from traveling through the gridlock to Accra and other cities for health services.

Additionally, it can serve as a referral heath facility to adjoining Gomoa and Awutu Senya Districts and Ga South Municipality.

But, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is telling us that the polyclinic was handed over to it by contractors without basic medical equipment and other ancillaries facilities, to make it a full health facility and ready for use by the beneficiaries.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the ministry, Mr Elorm Ametepe, confirmed that the polyclinic was not operating, but gave the assurance that the ministry was in the process of sourcing funding to furnish the polyclinic before it would be officially opened to the public.

He told Ghanaian Times that "The Kasoa-CP Polyclinic should have been equipped and ready for use before handing it over to the MoH as it has been the case in time past, but unfortunately no medical facilities were provided by the contractors".

Mr Ametepe said the ministry is aware of difficulties Kasoa residents face in accessing health care at the old Kasoa Polyclinic, and appealed to them to be tolerant as the ministry would ensure that the facility is opened as early as possible, to ease their plight.

These notwithstanding, Ghanaian Times thinks that the ministry owes the public an explanation to why the contractors handed over the polyclinic without basic medical equipment and other ancillaries.

It is absolutely unjustifiable for the ministry to accept an unequipped health facility from contractors, if it is actually in violation of an original agreement.

We want to known the terms of the contract, to unravel the truth!

Ghanaian Times is also aware of controversies over the operationalisation of other health facilities, such the University of Ghana Medical School Hospital, and another health facility that had been abandoned at Ofankor Barrier on the Accra-Nsawam Road.

The continual reportage on uncompleted health facilities, and those completed, but not being put to use, in the country, is not good for our image, following our subscription to international conventions, such as the Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals, for which we are chief advocates.

This is in the face of the government's vision for the health sector, to maintain a well-functioning health system anchored on a highly trained and motivated workforce and the provision of facilities.

Indeed, a well maintained-infrastructure, reliable supply of essential drugs and other consumables, medical technology, backed by effective plans and policies are perquisite to fulfilling government's quest to deliver quality health care to the growing population.

This is why it has become necessary for the MOH to take the appropriate steps, and address issues surrounding the Kasoa Polyclinic and other health facilities, and put them to good use, to make government's health agenda more meaningful.