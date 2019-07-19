Ghana: Ecobank, Partners Support Medical Students to Study Abroad

Ecobank Ghana in collaboration partnership with its partners Old Mutual insurance Woodin and Emirates Airline have provided sponsorship for 16 Medical Students to undertake Student Exchange Programme abroad to build their capacity and contribute to healthcare delivery in the country.

The gesture, which formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the sponsoring institutions, is also aimed at easing the burden of financial expenses of the Medical Students as they seek to gain exposure outside the country.

Ecobank as part of the package gave each of the students $ 1,000 whiles Old Mutual's package covers Medical and Emergency Assistance cover of 30,000.00 Euros each for Medical Expenses and Hospitalisation abroad and Emergency Medical Evacuation, 6,600.00 Euros for Repatriation of Policy holder's mortal remains and a one economy class one-way ticket.

It also included an Emergency Dental Expenses, Personal Assistance Service and a Personal Accident Cover, amongst others.

Wodin will clothe the beneficiaries and Emirates Airline is providing 30 per cent discounts on tickets for the students.

Mr Daniel Sackey, the Managing Director (MD) for Ecobank Ghana said the health care of citizens was imperative since it had impact on employees, employers, local communities and the nation at large.

He said a good health enabled individual to work and earn income to support their families, guaranteed high productivity for employers, as well as enabled nations to generate and accumulate wealth.

Mr Sackey said the bank had over the years provided financial support to selected medical students to partly fund their travel abroad.

"To date we have supported over 120 students, last year we provided sponsorship packages to students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Ghana (UG)", he said.

"This year we have extended the programme to cover University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University for Development Studies".

The MD urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity with a teachable spirit to ensure that they returned with a great insight that would propel them be agents of change.

"We are all aware of most of the healthcare challenges that face us as a nation, particularly for the less privileged and vulnerable sections. We are hopeful that our young student doctors will take this opportunity to learn and will become future advocates for an all-inclusive medical health system in Ghana", he said.

Mr Sackey further encouraged them to strive to maintain the highest of standards in the professionally, especially in areas patient care, by treating all with dignity.

Mr Othniel Kumassah, Head of Bancassurance at Old Mutual Ghana on his part said the company, as part of its Responsible Business programme had strived to be responsible for the growth and development of the communities, especially those within which it operated.

"This year, we have a special focus on education, and as such the opportunity to partner with Ecobank is exciting for us," he said.

"Our partnership with Ecobank took off in the year 2015 and as at today we have close to 30, 000 policies on books. This has been built on mutual trust and cooperation in all aspects of the relationship as well as evidenced even on this collaboration", Mr Kumassah said.