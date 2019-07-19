19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Baby Jet Under-16 Tourney Takes Off

AFTER a long wait, the second edition of the Baby Jet Under-16 tournament kick-starts across six national zones this weekend.

The prestigious competition will feature some of the most promising and talented footballers in Ghana.

Per arrangements, the biggest tournament for Under-16 players begins from the Ahafo Region, precisely Goaso from Friday July 19-21, 2019.

The scouting train will then move to Tamale, Koforidua, Cape Coast, Ho and Accra.

According to CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Samuel Anim Addo, the tournament offers a huge career opportunity to many of such mushrooming talents hidden in the hinterlands and the cities.

"We had many compelling storylines from the maiden edition as selected players had the opportunity to undergo successful Trials with clubs in Europe. It's a window of opportunity for Under-16 Ghanaian players to showcase their unique talents to the world.

"Our team of technical experts is on hand to select the best available talents for Ghana," Anim Addo added.

Talented Mathew Cudjoe Anim was adjudged the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner at the 2018 edition.

