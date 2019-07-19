Ghana: Gracehill School of Tech Supports Graduates to Start Businesses

GraceHill School of Technology (GHIST), at Ankaful, in the Central Region, has instituted a start-up fund for its past students, who want to establish their own businesses.

Professor Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Principal of GHIST, launching the facility at Ankaful, said that the fund is an interest free loan for beneficiaries, expected to be paid within six months.

Four out of 15 past students received cheques for GH₵ 2,000 each, to enable them start their businesses.

They are Mercy Arthur, Gifty Attor and Gloria Appiah, who graduated in floral and balloon decoration and Felicia Annor, who graduated in cake decoration.

Prof. Anamuah-Mensah said the school would continue to provide technical skills to students, to enable them create their own jobs without necessarily depending on the government.

He lamented that some students, after graduation, remained jobless because of lack of capital to start their own businesses.

Prof. Anamuah-Mensah said this prompted GHIST management to identify ways of supporting such graduates with interest free loans.

He said the loan was instituted in memory of his late wife, Mrs Beatrice Anamuah-Mensah, former principal of the college.

Prof. Anamuah-Mensah advised beneficiaries to make good use of the financial assistance, so that they could repay the loan for others to benefit from the package.

Prof. John Blay of the Cape Coast University, asked the beneficiaries to use the loans wisely to create jobs for themselves and others, and commended the GHIST for the initiative.