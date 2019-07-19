Ghana: Summerhill Estates Appeal to Govt to Fix 'Ashaiman-Nanakrom Santoe' Road

Management of Summershill Estates Limited have appealed to the government to speed efforts at constructing the 'Ashaiman-Nanakrom Santoe' road to ease vehicular movement of people on that stretch of the road, to create an enabling business environment for the private sector to flourish.

According to them, the state of the road affects movement within the area, which needs to be fixed urgently.

This appeal was made by the Operations Manager, Mr.Edward Dorsaa, during a session with the media last Tuesday, when he engaged some selected media personnel in an interaction and a tour of the Summerhill Estate facility, as part of its one year anniversary celebration.

He said the road, which was captured in the 2019 budget as delivered by Ken Offori-Atta, the Finance Minister, as part of the China Bauxite Sinohydro deal was in a bad state and had affected the smooth running of their business since its establishment a year ago.

Summerhill Estates is a liability limited company which forms part of subsidiaries of the Nananom Group of Companies headquartered in Toronto-Canada about 13 years ago.

The company seeks to complement the government's efforts at bridging the yawning housing deficit in the country by providing very luxurious and yet affordable housing for all and sundry.

It boasts of a 54 plush apartment facility with fully furnished and fitted kitchens for short and long stays without having to make lump sum initial deposits.

The business concept is premised on the Group CEO and Chairman Dr George Obeng's quest to make housing available to all levels of the society.