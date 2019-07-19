Ghana: Fist of Fury Returns ... As Goil Supports Boxing League With Gh¢20,000

THE Fist of Fury Boxing League returns tomorrow with a huge boost as Goil Ghana Limited has supported the competition with GH¢20, 000.

This was disclosed yesterday when organisers of the competition, announced the semi-final round of bouts scheduled for Saturday after the event took a six-week break.

According to the Managing Director of Goil, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, the wholly-owned Ghanaian company was committed to supporting boxing to win laurels for the country.

He said aside the amount, Goil would present cash prizes to the winners of both the amateur and professional fights at the grand finale of the competition scheduled for August 3.

"We would not only pay the topmost price but also support the champion to become a world class boxer and win titles for the country.

"With Prof. Azumah Nelson as our brand ambassador, we have already declared our interest in the development of boxing in the country and would continue to grant our assistance to the ongoing boxing league," he added.

He advised boxers to remain disciplined as it would require such attribute in the sport to rise to the top.

"Boxers must stay away from drinking and womanizing but rather train and remain disciplined in order to excel," he stressed.

Consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh Amoaning, expressed gratitude to Goil for coming on board to support boxing.

"If football fails, we could always rely on boxing to cheer us up as boxers continue to win titles for the country," he stated.

He called for the support of government to help raise quality boxers that would continue to make the nation proud.

Semi-final fights for the night include, Derick Mensah against Mohammed Aryeetey in the 49kg; Michael Abban and Moses Agyei will face off in the 52kg while Daniel Gorsh battles with Bernard Ankrah in the 56kg.

In other bouts, Enoch Tetteh and Emmanuel Sackey would square off in the 60kg, while the 64kg encounter would see John Amebele and Felix Nunoo contesting for glory with Daniel Oduro and Stephen Quaye fighting in the 69kg.

The 75kg fight will be between Michael Bibi and Michael Arhin. The second semi-final bouts would be held on July 26 with the grand finale of the Fist of Fury scheduled for August 3 which will witness, juvenile, amateur and professional fights.