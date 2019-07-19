Ghana: Squatters Evicted From Shiabu Slums At Dansoman

Hundreds of illegal squatters were yesterday evicted from the slums at Shiabu near Dansoman in Accra by the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in an ongoing demolition exercise.

The structures which were mostly used as places of abode by squatters were pulled down by an excavator to pave way for dredging of gutters at the area to help prevent floods during the rains.

When the Ghanaian Timesgot to the scene at about 9:00 a.m. the excavator was on site demolishing the structures with officials of the assembly supervising the demolition exercise.

Armed personnel from the Dansoman Divisional Police Command were there in their numbers to ensure law and order.

Scrap dealers had a field day to scavenge some metal, whilst others were seen cutting electrical wires from the debris and removing pieces of wood from the scene.

Other affected squatters who had their structures marked for demolishing were seen removing their roofing and carrying other properties into waiting vehicles, whilst others had already moved their properties to safer location.

There was heated argument among some of the squatters who claimed they had paid rent to their land owners, were demanding for their moneys as their structures were pulled down.

The exercise drew a large crowd to the scene that was seen discussing the issue.

Some people at the area commended the Assembly for the initiative stating that the filth created by the people at the scene was enormous, hence the need to evict them from the area to ensure dredging was done at the area.

Others also condemned the assembly for the demolition, stating that they should have added human face to the exercise by relocating them.

One of the affected squatters who did not want to be named said it would be difficult for him to relocate his family because he did not have a place to go.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the AWMA, Mr George Cyril Bray told the Ghanaian Times that the exercise was an ongoing exercise to pave way for a dredging at the area.

He said the assembly could not undertake the dredging project to ensure free flow of water, prevention of floods and improving sanitation in the area.

The MCE said the squatters were giving amble time to evacuate the area.

He called on others who had not evacuated their building that have been marked for demolition to do so to pave way for the exercise.

Mr Bray commended the squatters who have compiled with the directive by the assembly.

The Ghanaian Times on July 13, reported that the Assembly demolished some illegal structures on water ways and shoulders of the roads in the municipality.

More than 50 structures including metal coatainers, kiosks, fast food joint, hair-dressing salons, drinking and some residences were pulled down at Dansoman Exhibition, Control Bus Stop, Shiabu and along the banks of Chemu Lagoon.