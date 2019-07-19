Ghana: GTF Puts Off Taekwondo Team Cup Championship

THE Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has indefinitely postponed its 7th Mission Taekwondo Team Cup Championship, due to clubs' inability to register.

The no registration fee Team Championship which was supposed to come off on Saturday, July 20, at the Korea Sports Complex in Tema, had Thursday, July 18, 2019, as its deadline for registration.

Eligible Participants for the Championship were to belong to registered Clubs that have paid their 2019 annual dues with Member Regional Associations (MRA's) that have also paid their annual dues to the Federation as only few MRA's have done that but no Club, hence couldn't register