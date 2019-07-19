Ghana: MTN to Sue Organisations for Fibre Cuts

Koforidua — MTN will soon start taking legal action against road contractors, individuals and public institutions, whose activities negligently destroy fibres belonging to the company, the Corporate Service Executive of MTN, Mr Samuel Koranteng has said.

He said fibre cuts were causing huge financial loss to the company as well as hampering the delivery of quality services to its customers in the country.

"In 2018, records indicated that about 1,143 fibre cuts occurred, costing us GH¢7.5 million, which was used to either replace or repair fibres and this challenge is causing the company so much and so we will soon start taking legal actions against anybody we find cutting our fibres negligently," he said.

Mr Koranteng disclosed this at the annual editor's forum organised by MTN for media persons in the Eastern Region.

The meeting was intended to share an overview of the company's activities and challenges in 2018, and to present its objectives and way forward for this year.

Mr Koranteng said the continuous destruction of MTN fibre infrastructure was hampering the ability of the company to deliver quality service to customers.

"When such fibres are cut, it does not only cost us huge monies, but it degrades the quality of the fibres which cause disruptions in our lines, giving terrible feedbacks," he said, adding that "in such instances, not only MTN customers are affected, but others working in hospitals."

He said the numerous warnings issued out for people to be careful in their activities to ensure that the fibres of MTN were not tempered with, had not been heeded to.

The Acting Senior Manager for General Trade in charge for South, East, Volta and Oti Regions for MTN, Mr Mohammed Yakubu, called on customers to beware of fraudsters when making transactions on their mobile money to save them from losing their monies.

He said fraudsters were on the increase using dubious means to defraud people of their monies.

The Acting Senior Manager said MTN had introduced stringent measures including the reintroduction of allowing cash out, blocking of agents wallets for repeated cash out attempts, introduction of agents ID cards and QR Codes to curb the activities of fraudsters and protect customers of the company.

Mr Yakubu advised customers not to share their personal identification numbers with anybody and be extra vigilant when they go to the agents to transfer money.