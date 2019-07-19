19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Be Abreast of Civil, Local Govt Service Code of Conduct'

By Samuel Akapule

Navrongo — Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Upper East Region have been urged to be abreast of the code of conduct governing the Civil and the Local Government Service to enable them to discharge their duties diligently and professionally.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, Mr Williams Adum, made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the maiden edition of annual excellence award ceremony held at Navrongo to recognise hard working members.

In all, five members who were honoured at the ceremony were presented with certificate of recognition and also took home cloths.

The awardees were Madam Awineboya Apoya, who received the overall hardworking activist award, James Brown Fankey, Dijera Adiga Aron, Madam Anaba Juliana and Mr Amikiya Aligire Lucas.

The MCE, whose speech was read for him by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Al-hassan Ziblim Alhassan, on Tuesday applauded the awardees for their outstanding achievement and stressed that it was only when they become abreast of the code of conduct governing the Civil and the Local Government Services that they could act diligently and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Adum assured CLOGSAG that efforts were being put in place to improve upon their working conditions to enhance service delivery.

While urging all the awardees and the CLOGSAG members to continue to work hard towards the growth of the municipality and the nation as whole, the MCE also called on corporate bodies to support the assembly in its developmental agenda.

The Regional Chairman of CLOGSAG, Mr Paul Apam, commended the awardees and urged them to be good ambassadors of the association.

The Municipal Chairman of the association, Mr Abdul-Baqi Alhassan, admonished members that it was only through a joint effort that they would be able to meet the aims and objectives of the association.

He appealed to the management of the assembly to address pertinent issues and concerns, such as the delay and frustrations in promotion, upgrading and conversions of staff, poor and inadequate working tools, which he stressed was affecting members of CLOGSAG to deliver efficiently.

Others present at the event were Regional Secretary, Madam Matina Awuni, Regional Treasurer, Mr Ali Nuhu, Municipal Chairman, Mr Abdul-Baqi Alhassan, Municipal Secretary, Madam Matilda Abasi Lardi and the Municipal Organiser, Mr Dauda Issaku Saari.

