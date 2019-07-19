19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Badminton Boss Urges Ghana's Women to Rise Up to the Challenge

By Charlotte Nettey

PRESIDENT of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr Evans Yeboah, has urged women in the sport to challenge themselves to work harder and perform well.

At a brief interaction prior to the launch of JE Wilson International Series badminton launch at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, Mr Yeboah said he wants to see the women team compete at the same level as the men team.

He described the women team as pretty docile in a comparison with their Nigerian counterparts.

"The Ghanaian men team seems to be positively aggressive than the women's team who tend to be Miss Ghana-like," he remarked.

He stated, however, that Ghana was presenting 22 players (male and female) and targets six quarter final and three semi-finals slots for the JE Wilson International Series in a bid to accumulate points that would seal them qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ghana is hosting 27 countries for the badminton qualifiers at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The badminton qualifiers kicked off on Thursday and will end on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Ghana

