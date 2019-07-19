Ghana: GTBank Launches Ria Money Transfer

A financial platform to enable Ria Money Transfer (Ria) customers worldwide to send money directly into beneficiaries' mobile money wallets has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed 'Ria2Mobile', the platform was developed in partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) and Zeepay, a local financial technology (FINTECH) company.

The Ria2Mobile service is part of an initiative launched by GTBank and Ria in 2017 that enabled customers to receive remittances straight into their GTBank accounts.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, General Manager and Divisional Head for General Internal Services, GTBank, Iris Richter-Addo, said the platform was to offer beneficiaries the convenience and security of receiving remitted funds directly into their mobile money wallets at any location in the country.

Additionally, she explained that the Ria2Mobile was a major boost to Ghana's financial inclusion agenda and supports the collective drive to promote a cash-lite economy.

"GTBank is delighted to partner Ria and Zeepay to champion this service in line with our bold digital banking agenda to make world class banking services available to every Ghanaian," she added.

Robert Kotei, Director of Operations, Ria Africa, said the Ria2Mobile provides Riacustomers across the world the opportunity to remit directly into about 13 million mobile money wallets in the country Ghana.

"This partnership offers Ria the opportunity to bring another quick and convenient way for our customers to receive funds, in line with our commitment to providing a superior channel experience to our cherished beneficiaries in Ghana"

He said the platform would ensure an increase in remittance to Ghana for this year which was estimated to be US$3 billion in 2018.

Category Business Manager for Zeepay, Dede Quarshie, indicated that the service will contribute to expanding the financial inclusion ecosystem adding that beneficiaries would have access to digital wallets and join the financial inclusion ecosystem.

Sampson Akligoh, Director, Financial Services Division of the Ministry of Finance, reiterated government's commitment to promote financial digitisation, adding that appropriate regulations have been developed and passed to support systems that spur financial inclusion.