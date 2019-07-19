19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: U.S.$ 4 Million PKI System to Authenticate Electronic Transactions--Communications Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley Asare

The Ministry of Communications as part of its cyber security agenda has established the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI ) Information Communication Technology (ICT) facility to protect electronic transactions in the country.

The $4-million-dollar ICT infrastructure, under the World Bank E-Transform project, is being hosted by the National Information Technology Agency.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra on Wednesday to introduce key stakeholders such as the Judiciary, the office of the Senior Minister, Ministry of Finance and National Health Insurance to the KPI facility, the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the establishment of the KPI was to protect and authenticate electronic transactions in Ghana.

"This is an additional layer of authentication that protects our digital infrastructure and electronic payment industry," the minister said.

She said operators in the Fintechs, applications and software developers had long called for the KPI facility to give authentication and protection to their products and services.

The Minister of Communications said the establishment of the KPI would enhance the security of electronic transactions in the country.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also indicated the establishment of the KPI was to help the country develop her own electronic payment systems.

Currently, she disclosed that some payment systems such as PayPal did not accept electronic payment services from Ghana.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the KPI project would help promote e-commerce in the country.

Under the KPI programme, the Minister of Communications said both state and public organisations engaged in electronic payment services would have to register to acquire digital signatures and certificates to authenticate their services.

Particularly, she said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Passport Office and National Health Insurance Authority would have to be signed to the KPI to give authenticity to their services.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further observed that with Ghana's hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, it had become necessary for the country to establish the KPI to give confidence to the country's partners about electronic payment services in Ghana.

She disclosed that the International Web Trust Authority has been invited to vet and authenticate the KPI facilities.

Ghana

Promoting TVET With High Quality Start-Up Kits

In recent times, Ghana government agencies and several civil society organizations (CSOs) are providing opportunities in… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.